Salma Hayek starts the new year off with a sultry bikini snap

Salma Hayek started 2021 off with a new bikini snap.

The 54-year-old actress stunned on social media in a brown and red bikini as she posed in a tropical location. She accessorized with sunglasses and a layered gold necklace.

Hayek didn't provide a caption but her fans commented with such praise as "gorgeous" and "stunning."

Before the end of the year, the "Like a Boss" star showed off her impressive figure while donning a purple bikini on a beach. She accessorized her look with a purple and white beach cover-up, a pair of sunglasses and a brown hat.

SALMA HAYEK SHARES JAW-DROPPING THROWBACK PICTURES A WEEK AFTER 54TH BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION

"Last days of 2020," Hayek captioned the pics.

She also shared what she's thankful for as the year comes to a close. "Never been more grateful for being healthy and in contact with nature," Hayek wrote.

Back in April, she spoke to People magazine for the outlet’s "Beautiful Issue" and shared makeup-free images of herself. For the issue, Hayek reflected on her appearance over her decades in the spotlight and admitted that she used to have insecurities about her image.

"When I look at pictures of me in my 30s or in my 40s, I see myself more beautiful than I saw myself at the time," she lamented. "I used to criticize myself so much. Now when I look in the mirror and there are things that I don’t see, I think about how much I’m going to like me in 10 years."

Hayek revealed to the publication that her history with and use of beauty products stretches as far back to her early teens when she used to sneak behind her parents’ backs to don makeup.

"I started wearing makeup at 14 but tried to pretend that I wasn’t wearing it because I was not allowed," the "Savages" actress explained. "I would clean the brush of the mascara and very lightly pass it over my lashes. I would put some sheer lipsticks on and then dab it off and rub it on my cheeks. Always making sure there was no glitter in it."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.