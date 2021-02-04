Salma Hayek talks 'living with the pain' of Harvey Weinstein after making misconduct allegations

Actress and Harvey Weinstein accuser Salma Hayek opened up about her thoughts on the disgraced movie mogul following his conviction for rape.

In 2017, the actress joined the myriad of celebrity women coming forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against the once-powerful Hollywood boss. She made her claims in a detailed essay penned in The New York Times.

Speaking to the Evening Standard ahead of the release of her latest film, "Bliss," Hayek spoke directly about Weinstein again now that he’s been handed a 23-year prison sentence.

"The amazing thing is that I thought I had healed," she told the outlet. "And then everything came out again and I realised I didn’t heal, I repressed and I coped, I adjusted, I went on, so there was a layer of healing because it didn’t stop me from growing. But it was very painful for a long time. I didn’t know there were so many other women affected and that it went so deep. It was very shocking. But the fact that we [took action] together made it really healing... I lived with that for long enough and I detach myself from it now."

ACTRESS TESTIFIES HARVEY WEINSTEIN FONDLED HER, TOLD HER NOT TO 'MAKE A BIG DEAL ABOUT THIS'

Hayek previously explained that she first ran into issues with Weinstein during the 2002 production of the film "Frida." Although the film stars her as the real-life feminist artist Frida Kahlo, behind-the-scenes she allegedly endured the Hollywood big shot’s unwanted advances and bizarre power plays.

In her article for the New York Times, Hayek explains that she was thrilled to develop a working relationship with Weinstein to tell the story of Kahlo, a personal hero of hers. She claims that the relationship led to a myriad of uncomfortable advances from him such as asking for her to massage him, to watch her shower and to get nude with other women.

SALMA HAYEK 'SHOCKED' OVER HOW MANY WOMEN HARVEY WEINSTEIN ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTED

Hayek refused.

"I don’t think he hated anything more than the word ‘no.’ The absurdity of his demands went from getting a furious call in the middle of the night asking me to fire my agent for a fight he was having with him about a different movie with a different client to physically dragging me out of the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival, which was in honor of ‘Frida,’ so I could hang out at his private party with him and some women I thought were models but I was told later were high-priced prostitutes," she wrote.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

At one point, she alleges that Weinstein threatened to kill her in a fit of rage.

She claims that her passion project was waylaid at every turn by Weinstein’s insistence that her sex appeal was her only selling factor and allegedly demanding she shoehorn in a nude, same-sex lovemaking scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Even then, he was not satisfied and allegedly nearly refused to give the movie a theatrical release. However, "Frida" would go on to land six Academy Award nominations in 2003, including a best actress nod for Hayek.

Last year, Harvey Weinstein began serving a 23-year prison sentence after a New York jury convicted him for the rape and sexual assault of two women.