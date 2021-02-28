Expand / Collapse search
Golden Globes
Published

Salma Hayek's Golden Globe ensemble impresses fans: 'Speaking of flawless'

The 'Bliss' actress was on hand to present at this year's show

By Mariah Haas | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Salma Hayek stunned at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards

The 54-year-old "Bliss" actress, who was on hand to present at this year's show, looked gorgeous in a red Alexander McQueen one-shoulder floor-length gown as she posed on the carpet.

Hayek's ensemble featured a broach on the neckline as well as earrings and several sparkling bracelets and rings from Harry Winston, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Viewers at home couldn't help but gush over Hayek's look. 

BEST DRESSED STARS ON THE 2021 GOLDEN GLOBES RED CARPET

"I love @salmahayek’s dress so much!" wrote one viewer.

Salma Hayek was on hand to present at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Salma Hayek was on hand to present at the 2021 Golden Globes. (Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

"Speaking of flawless Salma Hayek >>>>>>> #GoldenGlobes," said another.

"Does Salma Hayek age?? #GoldenGlobes," asked one person.

"Salma Hayek at age 54 owns father time," said another

Earlier on Sunday, Hayek took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from last year's Golden Globes.

"#tbt @goldenglobes," she captioned a smiling close-up of herself. 

Hayek, herself, has been nominated for a Golden Globe twice. She was nominated in 2003 for best actress - motion picture drama her performance in "Frida." In 2007, "Ugly Betty," which Hayek served as an executive producer on, won best musical/comedy series. 

