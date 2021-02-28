Salma Hayek's Golden Globe ensemble impresses fans: 'Speaking of flawless'

Salma Hayek stunned at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards.

The 54-year-old "Bliss" actress, who was on hand to present at this year's show, looked gorgeous in a red Alexander McQueen one-shoulder floor-length gown as she posed on the carpet.

Hayek's ensemble featured a broach on the neckline as well as earrings and several sparkling bracelets and rings from Harry Winston, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Viewers at home couldn't help but gush over Hayek's look.

BEST DRESSED STARS ON THE 2021 GOLDEN GLOBES RED CARPET

"I love @salmahayek’s dress so much!" wrote one viewer.

"Speaking of flawless Salma Hayek >>>>>>> #GoldenGlobes," said another.

"Does Salma Hayek age?? #GoldenGlobes," asked one person.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Salma Hayek at age 54 owns father time," said another.

Earlier on Sunday, Hayek took to Instagram to share a throwback photo from last year's Golden Globes.

"#tbt @goldenglobes," she captioned a smiling close-up of herself.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hayek, herself, has been nominated for a Golden Globe twice. She was nominated in 2003 for best actress - motion picture drama her performance in "Frida." In 2007, "Ugly Betty," which Hayek served as an executive producer on, won best musical/comedy series.