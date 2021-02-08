Salma Hayek recalls almost losing 'From Dusk Till Dawn' role over her fear of snakes

For Salma Hayek, conquering her fear of snakes was the difference between having a roof over her head and not.

Appearing on E! News "Daily Pop" show on Monday, Hayek, 54, opened about almost losing her role in the 1996 film "From Dusk Till Dawn" due to her fear of snakes. In the movie, the star had to dance with one.

"I have a phobia," Hayek revealed. "It was not on the script. I agreed to the movie and then, [director] Robert Rodriguez and [screenwriter] Quentin Tarantino decided that the dance is with the snake on me."

After Hayek initially refused to face her fear, she recalled Rodriguez and Tarantino saying, "'Okay then, we'll just go to another actor that wants your part.'"

However, Hayek reflected on the severity of the situation and overcame her fear, explaining: "Frankly, I really needed to pay the rent."

The actress noted that after doing some research into snakes, it helped alleviate her fears and allowed for her to continue on with the role.

"In some culture, the snake represented — I started doing research — your inner power," the "Desperado" actress said. "My whole thing that I brainwashed myself into doing this was about dancing with my own inner power."

The actress also discussed her latest film "Bliss," which premiered on February 5 on Amazon Prime. The sci-fi film, also starring Owen Wilson, looks at the possibility of living in a simulation, which Hayek calls "super timely."

"This is why the film is great... They created their own bliss through technology, social media, movies, television shows," Hayek stated. "It became the escape. Do you remember a time when you asked yourself so many times, is this for real? What is real?"