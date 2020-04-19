Salma Hayek says directors told her to 'sound dumber and speak faster'

With Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy nominations under her belt, it's no question that Salma Hayek is a talented actress.

Daily Mail reports that Hayek recently spoke to Total Film where she discussed working with an acting teacher in Mexico, saying she was taught to be detail-oriented in her performances.

Unfortunately, the 53-year-old actress said that she often wasn't allowed to stretch those muscles.

"Unfortunately, I never had a lot of chances to do parts where I could use a lot of the things I learned," Hayek said. "Or you learn them and they don't let you."

The "Frida" star then recalled receiving specific instructions from those at the helm of some of her past projects.

“I’ve had directors say to me, ‘Dumber and faster. Sound dumber and speak faster,'" said Hayek.

Her acting lessons, however, have stuck with her all these years and she remembers she "could never miss a class."

“One time, one of the people in the class didn’t come and showed up after three days with a paper from the doctor," Hayek recalled. "He came over to him and said, ‘Is that your death certificate?’ He said, ‘No.’ And he said, ‘You can walk out and never come back. If you’re doing theatre will you go to the audience and say you were sick? You were not sick enough. If you were in the hospital, I’d understand, but two days in bed… don’t show up with that paper to my class. This is not a joke. You are either committed to this class or you don’t belong here.'"

Hayek said it wasn't just attendance that her teacher was strict about.

She recalled performing a scene in which she had to sweep the floor.

“I started sweeping and he stopped and said, ‘Sit down — you’re not coming up here for two weeks because you don’t sweep correctly. You have to do the research about every single detail. You have to love every single prop,'” Hayek reminisced.