Victoria Beckham had a 'stranger birthday than usual' while in quarantine

Being in quarantine makes for a strange new normal, especially for Victoria Beckham, who recently celebrated her birthday.

Beckham turned 46 on Friday and took to Instagram to commemorate her special day, noting that it was quite different from years past.

The post contained a video slideshow of several pictures of Beckham as a young child, including snaps of her enjoying a popsicle and cuddling with a dog.

The video was set to the song "Who Do You Think You Are" by the Spice Girls.

"It’s my birthday. Perhaps a stranger birthday than usual," Beckham wrote in the caption. "But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven while missing @brooklynbeckham and all my family I can’t be with today."

Furthermore, she added: "I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight!"

Later in the day, Beckham shared on social media that she and her family embarked on a bike ride.

"Family bike ride on my birthday," she wrote on Instagram, showing off her olive green tracksuit, neon yellow sneakers, and dark baseball cap while riding her bike.

The birthday festivities continued into the evening.

Beckham again took to Instagram to share a brief video of herself, her husband David and their daughter Harper sitting with a cake, candles burning.

"I had the most special day today with @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #harperseven X miss u so much @brooklynbeckham x kisses @dj_fattony_ thank you for making my day so special xxx," she wrote.