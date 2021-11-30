Salma Hayek promotes 'House of Gucci' movie in cleavage-baring swimsuit

Salma Hayek is still promoting her new movie "House of Gucci" despite just finishing a worldwide press tour.

The 55-year-actress posted a photo of herself on social media in a luxurious pool donning an original Gucci black swimsuit.

"This is not my wardrobe for House Of Gucci but I highly recommend it anyway," Hayek captioned the sultry pic which highlighted her ample cleavage.

In "House Of Gucci," Hayek plays a tarot card reader named Pina Auriemma who provides advice to Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga. Auriemma later helps Reggiani plot to have to her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) killed.

Hayek said Gaga was amazing to work with and always in character.

"We were talking on the phone and she was already Patrizia," she told Variety. "Her accent was perfect."

The "Eternals" star called the "Bad Romance" singer "incredibly talented, incredibly smart."

"And she has on top of all that, extra abilities that not every brilliant actor has, which is she's good with the accent. Of course, she has an amazing ear. She is extraordinary improvising, and not everybody has that. She really embodies the character," Hayek added. "Her level of commitment — I've only seen maybe once or twice somebody commit to a character like she does. And she's also a great team player."

Earlier this month, the actress received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She celebrated with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault, and their daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault, 14.

In her speech, Hayek reflected on how far she's come in her career after experiencing racism and prejudice when she first moved to the United States from Mexico.

"If you ask yourself what gave me the courage to stay, I say it was you," she said of her fans, "because although they didn't know me, here in Hollywood, the studios, all the Latins that are in the United States knew who I was. They understood that I came here with dreams like they did."

Hayek wrapped up her speech on a hopeful note.

"Find something to love, because the one thing that I stayed for was for the love of cinema," she mused. "If you think you aren't good at it like I did, make yourself good at it. It doesn't have to be the movies. Be your best at everything you do."

"Try to be better. Try to find the joy in what you do," Hayek concluded. "Work hard. Prepare. Don't care what anybody says. But most importantly, don't listen to yourself when you bring yourself down."