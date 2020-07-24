Sadie Robertson rocks short shorts, pokes fun at husband for 'youth pastor' hairstyle

Sadie Robertson had some fun on Instagram on Thursday at her husband Christian Huff's expense.

The former "Duck Dynasty" star, 23, posted an adorable photo of herself and Huff wrapping their arms around one another in front of an exquisite sunset. But it was Robertson's white short shorts and a subtle dig she took at her husband that got the most attention.

"Christians rocking a 2010 youth pastor hair spike but that sky tho," Robertson wrote underneath the pic with a heart-eyed emoji. "I've been mesmerized by the colors in the sky lately. anyone else?"

Robertson was dressed in white denim shorts and a dark tank top, while Huff was dressed down in a casual pair of shorts and a T-shirt. Fans communicated with Robertson in the comments section, but instead of answering her question, a majority got a kick out of Huff's hair, which he personally pointed out was a result of just getting out of the shower.

"Hahaha so good. The post shower spike is real," one follower wrote.

"This made me laugh," Robertson's mom Korie commented.

"Shark boy hits different in this pic," another joked.

"Where do you get your shorts? I'm always looking for cute but more modest ones," said another, referring to Robertson's attire.

Another dubbed Huff's hair a "classic Guy Fieri cut."

Robertson and Huff tied the knot in November and the couple has put her relationship on full display on social media. Last month, the 23-year-old opened up on Instagram about letting faith into her relationships, sharing her message in the hope that other youngsters might share her faith.

"Its [sic] not shocking that there is a lot of confusion on the idea of [marriage]," she began. "Genesis 3 we see that there is an enemy. An enemy that comes after Gods [sic] designs and makes us question why that would be better than our own ideas for our life. He comes after our image with insecurity. Our confidence with comparison. Our faith with fear. so why not our idea of marriage?"

The former reality star went on to explain that in Genesis 2, it was explained that marriage was designed for people to find "a helper" in their lives.

Robertson noted that while the notion is simple, it is "the beauty of God's design" to have someone in life to help.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.