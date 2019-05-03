Ryan Reynolds 'excited' about third baby, talks new 'Detective Pikachu' movie

Ryan Reynolds not only has a new live-action movie coming out, "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu," he's also going to be a dad again for the third time.

The actor and his wife, actress Blake Lively, announced they're expecting baby number three on the yellow carpet at the New York City premiere of the film on Thursday. They're already parents to daughters: James, 4, and Inez, 2.

On Friday, the 42-year-old star spoke with Fox News about the pregnancy announcement. "It's great," he said with a smile. "We're very excited."

In the movie, Reynolds voices the animated character who has amnesia but is on the search for his missing partner, Harry Goodman. In order to crack the case, Pikachu teams up with Harry's estranged son, Tim Goodman (Justice Smith), who also happens to be the only human who can understand the caffeine-addicted Pokéman.

Together they try to solve the "very twisty" mystery while simultaneously tracking down the origins of a dangerous drug called "R" that's causing Pokémon to act violently.

Reynolds revealed he didn't have a ton of knowledge about the fictional Pokémon world going into the movie. "The learning curve was steep," he said. "And it's amazing. That is a very deep catalog they have going on over there at the Pokémon company."

He added that even when Pokémon Go became the big craze in summer 2016, he avoided that too. But he signed onto the film because he thought the "whole vibe" of Pikachu was cool and he connected to the character and the world they all live in.

The experience of motion capture was strange for Reynolds though. "I was in a tracking suit and then have, like, 50 cameras surrounding my face," he explained. "It was bizarre -- like watching my soul being pulled out and put into this little yellow guy."

"Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" hits theaters on May 10.