Russian-born model Irina Shayk shares support for Ukraine: 'No to war'

Russian-born model Irina Shayk shared her support for Ukraine on Monday via Instagram.

Shayk, 36, shared a photo of a black and white peace sign on her personal Instagram account as Russia continues to invade Ukraine.

"No To War," she wrote, adding prayer and broken heart emojis.

"I will be donating to @unicef and @redcrossukraine - Please check my stories for donation links and resources, give what you can. [broken heart emoji] Praying for [world] peace."

Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday that they were prepared to hold talks for the second time since the Russian invasion of its neighbor began last week.

Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine Feb. 24, with Vladimir Putin labeling it a "special military operation." Roughly 874,000 people have fled Ukraine, and the U.N. refugee agency warned the number could pass the 1 million mark soon. Countless others have taken shelter underground.

Other celebrities have shared support for Ukraine and condemned Russia as the fighting continues.

"That 70s Show" actor Ashton Kutcher called out Russian media for "lying" to its citizens in a tweet shared Monday.

"If you know someone from Russia Call them and tell them their media is lying to them," he wrote on Twitter . "Ukraine doesn't want to fight, they just don't want Putin's government and don't want to be occupied."

Grammy-nominated singer Regina Spektor compared Putin's invasion to the Nazi's actions during World War II in a post shared to Instagram.

"Today my heart hurts because no matter how many great works of art and music (Guernica…. Masters Of War… Most of Okudzhava and Vysotsky… Vonnegut… Remarque… all those films in all those languages…) portray the horrors of war, new Masters of War seem to rise up again in all the nations… Sending new children to slaughter each other," Spektor, 42, wrote. Spektor was born in Moscow before her family left the former Soviet Union for New York City in 1989.

"There were, and still are, real Nazis in the world. But in Ukraine that are just millions of civilians being pulled into a war, and in Russia there are children being sent to fight and die for no reason other than the bottomless and horror filled 'more more more more more more more' of politicians and corporations. And it's terrifying."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.