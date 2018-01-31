Russell Simmons removed from Oprah's latest book following sexual misconduct claims

Following the new allegations of sexual misconduct against hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons, Oprah Winfrey is taking steps to distance herself from him. It’s been revealed that she’s removing his portion of her book “The Wisdom of Sundays” in all future releases.

The decision was reportedly disclosed to the New York Times during an interview with a member of Winfrey’s publisher, Flatiron Books. First published in October with a section in which Simmons discusses the impact that regular meditation had on his life, the book will be edited to no longer include his presence. Simmons excerpts appeared alongside those of Deepak Chopra, Elizabeth Gilbert and Elie Wiesel, according to Deadline.

Now it seems future copies of the book will no longer include Simmons after at least 12 women have come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct. Since they’ve been made public, the New York Police Department is looking into the matter and one of his accusers, Jennifer Jarosik, is suing him for $5 million over the matter. Simmons has denied all the allegations against him.

Editions of the book that are scheduled to hit stores next month will be the first affected by the change. As The Wrap notes, this isn’t the first instance in which Simmons has been removed from a book. “Shark Tank” star Daymond John made a similar move to remove Simmons’ passages from his “Rise and Grind.”

Representatives for Flatiron Books did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.