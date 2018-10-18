Elle King gets candid on reconnecting with dad Rob Schneider: ‘We both have grown up a lot’

Elle King has put the past behind her.

After enduring a strained relationship with famous father Rob Schneider, the 29-year-old told People magazine Thursday the relationship between the two is now what she "always wanted.”

The singer, who was born Tanner Elle Schneider to the comedian and model London King, shared she was raised far away from Hollywood. Instead, she grew up in Ohio with her mom and stepdad Justin Tesa.

“My whole childhood, my dad was a workaholic,” the singer revealed.

However, King recently reconnected with the 54-year-old after a tumultuous year in which she left a “destructive” marriage, as well as struggled with substance abuse, depression and PTSD.

King told the magazine she credited her half-sisters, 5-year-old Miranda and 2-year-old Madeline, for helping her reconnect with Schneider.

“We both have grown up a lot,” she explained. “And you realize what’s important. Him having children — I wanted my sisters to have good memories of me from their childhood when they grew. Family really is so important. So through that, me just kind of showing up and trying to be good for them, really made it easy because there were no bad motives. When it’s about the kids, the bulls--- kind of goes away. I love him.”

King insisted that Schneider is her No. 1 fan and is fully supportive of her musical journey. In fact, she’s currently preparing to release her sophomore album titled “Shake the Spirit,” which is out on Friday.

“Honestly, he’s probably my biggest supporter,” King gushed. “Like, every other day I’ll get texts in all caps like ‘Your record’s gonna change the world! I can’t wait for your fans to hear what you made! I love you! I’m so proud of you!’ And that’s a beautiful, wonderful thing.”

