Roseanne Barr opens up to Dr. Oz about 'weird things' she's done on Ambien

Disgraced comedian Roseanne Barr compared herself to Tiger Woods when she filled Dr. Mehmet Oz in on some of the effects she’s come face-to-face with while on Ambien.

“I Ambien eat, like how Tiger Woods Ambien drove. It’s a weird drug,” Barr told Dr. Oz in a video teaser for her appearance next Tuesday on the season premiere of “The Dr. Oz Show.”

In the short clip, Oz confronts Barr about her use of the sleep drug, which she used as an excuse for sending a racist tweet directed at former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after the cancelation of her hit show “Roseanne.”

“I’ve done some weird things on Ambien, and I think a lot of people have,” she said. “I’ve heard from thousands of people about it. One guy got up and cooked a turkey and ate it. So, that was like, four hours, if you think about it, and didn’t remember it in the morning. And all the time that happens to me.”

The 65-year-old actress explained that she’s woken up in the morning to find “a whole box of Triscuits laid out and eggs cracked on the wall, cheese everywhere.”

At the end of the teaser, Oz tells Barr he “actually looked up Ambien, and tweeting is not a side effect,” to which Barr responds, “No.”

Barr’s appearance on the season premiere of “The Dr. Oz Show” airs Tuesday, Sept. 18.