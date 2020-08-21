Rose McGowan unleashes fury against Joe Biden, Democrats: 'You are monsters, frauds'

Rose McGowan blasted Joe Biden and the Democratic Party on the final day of the Democratic National Convention in a series of tweets in which she dubbed them all "frauds."

The actress and activist, 46, who has stood behind Biden assault accuser Tara Reade and blasted Hollywood stars for their support of the Democratic presidential nominee, made her distaste for Biden loud and clear as she ripped his speech in which he described America as a "cloak of darkness" under Trump.

"Give people light. Those are words for our time. The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division," Biden said on Thursday night.

"You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie," McGowan reacted on the social media platform.

She went on to question the Democratic Party's ability to create change and provide support for citizens facing racial inequality, economic issues and police brutality.

"What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf---kers," she wrote.

McGowan also fired back at her followers who critiqued her views.

"And if you can’t see that I’m dragging everyone to force them to be better & hold them accountable then you are delusional," she tweeted.

She also responded "lol" to a follower who called one of her tweets "ugly" in the midst of a "beautiful convention."

McGowan, who has in the past also ripped President Trump, confirmed that she doesn't like him either.

"Did I say I like him? No. I am an equal opportunity hater. American voters/cult members have been hoodwinked for years into believing they have to live with a lesser of two evils. Wake up. Demand more," she argued.

She also slammed others who referred to her as a "white feminist" for her views.

In April, the actress made headlines after posting a teary-eyed selfie along with a missive lamenting the Democratic establishment and the media Wednesday night following the fallout from the sex assault allegations against Biden.

“I used to be a proud Democrat,” the 46-year-old shared Wednesday. “I used to be a proud American.”

She recounted a story about her younger brother’s Air Force Academy graduation, where she wore a “Vote John Kerry” pin and defended herself in a few arguments with "big men who were mad" about her party affiliation.

“I thought democracy meant…I had a right to choose those who lined up with my value system,” continued. “But what if there’s no one?”

She went on to say that she had been raised on the idea that the Democratic Party “were the good guys” and that she felt “really quite a sense of loss.”

McGowan also previously shined a light on her negative experience in Hollywood since the exposure of now-disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein. She previously accused Weinstein of rape and has since become a vocal critic of the industry.

Last month, the actress shared a picture of herself during what appears to be the height of her acting career, which she previously said she took a step back from after several negative experiences.

“I get asked a lot if I ever liked working in Hollywood. My answer is no. I never did. It was a means to my end. My goals. My Hollywood was a job filled with mostly sociopathic predators shooting damaged fish in a barrel,” she began. “We, the beautiful ones, we were the fish. We were their targets. The truth of it is that the beautiful ones are looked at as the weak gazelles in the herd, the ones that limp under the attention they receive. It was too much for me.”

