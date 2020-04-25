Rose McGowan stands behind Joe Biden accuser Tara Reade after mother's 1993 clip resurfaces

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rose McGowan is standing behind Joe Biden assault accuser Tara Reade after a clip of "Larry King Live" from 1993 resurfaced Friday and appears to include her mother alluding to "problems" her daughter faced while working as a staffer for the then-U.S. senator from Delaware.

The actress-turned-activist took to Twitter shortly after the clip went viral Friday night. The controversy also spawned the hashtag #DropOutBiden, which was trending on the social media platform into Saturday.

"TARA READE IS TELLING THE TRUTH," McGowan, who boasts 925,000 followers, wrote Friday.

In a telephone interview with Fox News on Friday, Reade confirmed it was her mother, Jeanette Altimus, who phoned into Larry King's show to discuss her daughter's experience on Capitol Hill. The transcript of the broadcast was first reported by The Intercept.

Biden's presidential campaign has adamantly denied Reade's allegations but the video could be cited as evidence supporting Reade’s allegation -- even though her late mother, in the clip, does not specifically refer to a sexual assault claim.

"Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him," the caller says.

"In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it?" King asks.

"That's true," the woman responds before King cuts to a panel to discuss her claim.

McGowan's tweet was in direct response to another Twitter user who posted the video clip. It's not the first time the 46-year-old star has backed Reade's claims against the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

McGowan, a victim of disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein, slammed Alyssa Milano earlier this month for her continued support of Biden amid the newly surfaced sexual assault accusation.

"I had not publicly said anything about this- if you remember, it kind of took me a long time to say anything about Harvey [Weinstein] as well -- because I believe that even though we should believe women... but that does not mean at the expense of giving men their due process and investigating situations," Milano, an outspoken Biden supporter, said during a radio interview. "It's got to be fair in both directions."

McGowan ripped Milano for being "a fraud" and called out her former "Charmed" co-star for inconsistency based on her past advocacy against the Supreme Court nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

"This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME," McGowan blasted the actress.

McGowan further stood up for Reade nearly two weeks ago when she slammed The Washington Post for one of its articles headlined "Sexual assault allegation by former Biden Senate aide emerges in campaign, draws denial."

McGowan made it clear she felt the article didn't do Reade justice, calling it a "hit piece" that involved "victim shaming."

“As a survivor, the way you launched into this woman’s assault is truly vile,” McGowan added. “Your motto is ‘Democracy Dies in Darkness’ well I guess it’s dead because you are dark. Evil lives and it loves the DNC [Democratic National Committee].”

The Post reported that Reade “did not mention the alleged assault or suggest there was more to the story” when she previously told the paper Biden inappropriately touched her neck and shoulders and has said she “twice voted for the [Barack] Obama-Biden ticket.”

Amid the drama, McGowan continues to speak her mind on Twitter. The activist's pinned tweet, which appears at the top of her social media page, reads: "America is the scariest cult I've ever been in."

Late Friday, the star took a breather from tweeting about politics to announce her debut LP titled "Planet 9." McGowan said the album is for "healing human hurt."

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

