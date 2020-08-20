DNC: Host Julia Louis-Dreyfus channels her inner Selina Meyer as she takes shots at Trump, Pence

Who better to host the final evening of the Democratic National Convention than former "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Joe Biden accepts the party's nomination for the presidential ticket.

The Emmy-winning actress has been known for her comedic chops for decades, having also starred in "Seinfeld" and "Saturday Night Live" before taking on the role of the fictional Vice President Selina Meyer in the HBO hit comedy.

Right out of the gate, Louis-Dreyfus, 59, made a joke about adding a fifth night to the days-long event.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS REVEALS HOS SUPPORT SYSTEM HELPED HER POWER THROUGH HARROWING CANCER BATTLE

"These last few nights have been going so well we've decided to add a fifth night where we will just play Michelle Obama's speech on a loop," she said in reference to the former first lady's popular speech earlier in the week.

Next, alongside former presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, took a swipe at Vice President Mike Pence after praising Kamala Harris' speech from the previous night.

"I cannot wait to see [Harris] debate our current Vice President, 'Meeka Pints.' Or is it 'Paints'?" she said in reference to constant mispronunciation of Harris' name.

Yang responded: "It's pronounced 'Pahnce,' I believe."

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS BLASTS 'SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE' FOR 'SEXIST' ENVIRONMENT WHEN SHE WORKED THERE

The actress joked that the name sounded "foreign" before Yang called it "not very American sounding."

"That's what people are saying, strongly," said Louis-Dreyfus.

Not long after, she referenced Biden's faith.

"Just remember. Joe Biden goes to church so regularly that he doesn't even need tear gas and a bunch of federalized troops to help him get there," she said.

Later, she said she planned to "vote by mail" in the same manner of "Vice President 'Poontz' and President Trump himself," in reference to the tension over mail-in ballots.

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS ON TRUMP'S KANSAS TWEET: HARD FOR 'VEEP' TO COMPETE

As the other celebrity emcees have done, the former "Seinfeld" urger viewers to text the number 30330.

"That would be the president's golf score if he didn't cheat," she cracked.

She admitted that the joke was "a little nasty," but then expressed pride in being "a nasty, nasty woman."