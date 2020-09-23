Rose McGowan says Alyssa Milano is ‘the leader of Karens’ after cops called near actress’ home

Rose McGowan is going after her former “Charmed” co-star, Alyssa Milano, after the political activist's neighbor called police to the area of Milano’s residence on Sunday morning to report a possible gunman.

“Who is the Leader of Karens? Alyssa Milano,” tweeted McGowan, 47, on Wednesday in response to a headline that reads in part, "Alyssa Milano calls 911." The reference is to a White woman named Karen who called police on a Black birdwatcher in New York City's Central Park earlier this year.

In a statement to Fox News on Tuesday, Milano, 47, explained that her neighbor called the police after spotting "a man dressed in all black, walking in the woods between our properties with a gun," which she called "a rare sight in our parts."

The actress, who has been an outspoken supporter of the "defund the police" movement, added that her husband had also called 911 "to check on when police would be arriving."

After a canvas of the area, police ultimately confirmed the alleged gunman was a hunter who was stalking squirrels with an air rifle.

Milano's statement on Tuesday said the man called 911 himself to inform police of the situation and to apologize "for the commotion he had caused."

Milano has been a proponent for defunding the police in the wake of several deaths of Black citizens at the hands of police officers, which seemingly spurred McGowan to take a jab at Milano.

For her tweet declaring Milano the “Leader of Karens,” McGowan was lambasted for “trashing women” and “attacking” Milano.

“What is your beef really?” replied one Twitter user. “You've been so controversial And simply mean I thought you were better than this.”

“Surprised that you are for using your platform to attack women...especially under this circumstance,” added another commenter.

Meanwhile, Milano addressed the controversy in her statement on Tuesday, explaining that the investigation of a potential gunman is an appropriate reason to call the police.

"These are exactly the type of situations that police officers are trained for and should be responding to, and we will always support police having the resources they need for appropriate policing actions," she said. "We’d love to see equally trained non-police professionals respond to addiction and mental health crises and non-violent events so that these brave officers can do the jobs they are so good at handling, as they demonstrated this weekend."

Additionally, the actress thanked the sheriff's department on Twitter and re-emphasized on the social media platform that she "never called the police," calling claims that she had "a lie."

She added: "But I would have if I saw a guy with a gun in my backyard."

This isn't the first time McGowan has called out Milano. Last month, the actresses had a nasty Twitter feud, in which McGowan accused her ex-castmate of stealing the #MeToo movement.

