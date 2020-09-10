Alyssa Milano blames Trump for COVID-19 dishonesty, calls for GOP to be 'tried for treason'

Alyssa Milano took to Twitter to blame Donald Trump for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic and called on the entire GOP to be tried for treason in light of revelations made in Bob Woodward’s new book.

Excerpts from the longtime reporter's book ‘Rage” were published by The Washington Post on Wednesday along with audiotapes from early February in which Trump told Woodward that the coronavirus was “deadly stuff” while he was also telling the public that it was no worse than the seasonal flu. More than a month later, Trump admitted in a different interview with Woodward that he wanted to play the virus down in an effort to not cause a panic.

Milano joined the myriad of people who questioned the wisdom and motivation behind Trump’s decision to tell the American people one thing publicly while sharing with Woodward that he knew all along how potentially threatening to the U.S. the COVID-19 virus could be. In addition to calling the president's actions into question, she encouraged her followers to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

“Trump knew the virus was deadly when he called it ‘the Democrat's new hoax.’ He politicized a f--king pandemic because he knew taking it seriously would mean closing down the economy which would hurt his rich friends,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday. “We must elect Joe Biden. He is our only hope. #BuildBackBetter.”

She even went as far as to say, “The entire @GOP should be tried for treason.”

However, the actress saved her sharpest words on the matter for an early-morning tweetstorm on Thursday in which she laid the blame for the state of the country’s economy on what she believes is the president’s failure.

“While a deadly disease ripped through our nation, trump failed to do his job — on purpose,” she began.

“Trump’s failure to act not only cost lives – it sent our economy into tailspin that cost millions more Americans their jobs and livelihoods,” she continued in another tweet.

“How many schools aren’t open right now? How many parents feel abandoned and overwhelmed? How many frontline workers are exhausted and pushed to their limits? How many families are missing a loved one at their dinner table — because of Trump’s negligence?” the “Charmed” star concluded.

Like many Americans, Milano contracted COVID-19 herself and says she’s still dealing with symptoms.

As of Thursday morning, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 27,891,274 people across 188 countries and territories, resulting in at least 904,103 deaths. In the U.S., all 50 states plus the District of Columbia have reported confirmed cases of COVID-19, tallying more than 6,362,440 illnesses and at least 190,873 deaths.