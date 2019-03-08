Ronda Rousey drops her own pipe bomb in video: 'F--k' the WWE Universe

Ronda Rousey has dropped her own pipe bomb.

Rousey, the current Raw Women’s Champion, posted a video on her personal YouTube page Thursday trashing the WWE Universe after she turned heel while attacking Becky Lynch on Raw on Monday.

Rousey was asked whether her “vicious” side was going to come out more often after Monday night’s show. The former UFC fighter said she was “tired of being there to entertain people.” She added that she was done taking “notes or orders” from anyone and vowed to do whatever she wanted.

JIM ROSS, VETERAN WWE COMMENTATOR, LEAVING COMPANY AFTER 26 YEARS: REPORT

Rousey was also asked about a promo she did in the ring, but clarified that it wasn’t a promo and that she was given other things to say but went in her own direction.

“They gave me other things to say, I didn’t f-----g say it,” she said. “That’s the thing it’s not a f-----g promo. It’s not an act. I’m not going out there and doing their f-----g act any more. They can say it’s part of the act to try and save face to everybody else, but it’s not an act.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

“I’m going out there doing whatever the hell I want and they can explain the way however they want but … f—k ‘em. Everybody. WWE Universe included."

Rousey added: “I meant that. I'm going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. 'Ohhhh don't break kayfabe Ronda!' Wrestling is scripted. It's made up. It's not real. None of those b-----s can f-----g touch me. The end.”

The champion said her anger has been bubbling up since Survivor Series in November and wasn’t happy with Lynch, whose real name is Rebecca Quin, calling out her husband Travis Browne on Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whether this is part of the lead-up to an eventual match with Lynch or Charlotte Flair or both at Wrestlemania 35 is unclear. There have been swirling rumors that Rousey will leave the company after their biggest event of the year.