Ronda Rousey calls out 'untrustworthy' Bella Twins, says she's ready for her revenge

New WWE superstar Ronda Rousey has a bone to pick with Bella Twins. The former Olympic medalist took a recent beating during Monday night RAW, but now she is ready for her revenge.

While out with her husband, Travis Browne, in Los Angeles on Thursday, Rousey called out the Bella Twins for their Monday night ambush.

"Nikki Bella, Brie Bella...they’re a bunch of untrustworthy b-----s," Rousey told TMZ.

Just when the WWE newbie thought the famous twins had her back, they turned her on her and slammed her down on the ring floor. Together, the twins tackled Rousey and the UFC champ was forced to tap out of the sudden Monday night RAW fight.

"The most respectful thing for me to do is to go out and beat her right away, right?" Rousey continued. "So, I’m not gonna be respectful."

But the fight is just beginning for Rousey who will meet Nikki in the ring again on October 28 during the WWE's first ever, all women's Pay-Per-View event, the "WWE Evolution."

In anticipation for the big fight, Rousey said she will be documenting her journey to the "Evolution" ring on her personal website and will give fans access to everything from training sessions to fight videos.