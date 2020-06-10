Jas Waters, 'This is Us' writer, dead

Jas Waters, known for her work writing for TV shows such as "This Is Us" and "Kidding," has died.

Reps for Waters at Rain Management Group confirmed her passing to Fox News, explaining she died "within the last week" and that her cause of death is "not disclosed" at this time. According to multiple reports, Waters was in her late 30s.

A statement was also shared on Rain Management's Instagram profile.

"It is with extremely heavy hearts that all of us at RMG mourn the life of our client and friend, Jas Waters," the statement said. "Jas was a talented and gifted writer. She was an amazing person and a sweet soul who will be forever missed. Her voice is something that we greatly need at this time, and although she is no longer with us, her impact will be felt for countless years to come. Rest in peace, Jas."

An official Twitter account for the writers of "This Is Us" also confirmed the news on Wednesday, sharing a statement as well as a photo of Waters.

"The entire #ThisIsUs family was devastated to learn of Jas Waters passing," read the statement. "In our time together, Jas left her mark on us and ALL over the show. She was a brilliant storyteller and a force of nature. We send our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. She was one of us. RIP @JasFly."

Waters' most recent credit was as a story editor and writer for "Kidding," starring Jim Carrey, per IMDb.

She also contributed to the film "What Men Want" and the television series "Hood Adjacent with James Davis" and "The Breaks" in addition to her work on the second season of "This Is Us." In addition, Waters was a columnist for Vibe magazine and had her own entertainment website, according to People magazine.

"This news took my breath away," said "This Is Us" creator Dan Fogelman on Twitter. "Jas was absolutely brilliant and had so many stories still to tell. She made an indelible mark on our show and my heart breaks for her loved ones. RIP @JasFly."

Waters spoke to Shadow and Act in 2018, opening up about becoming a screenwriter.

"I was raised in an old folks’ home. I never had a traditional life; I never had a safe, cookie-cutter, predictable, affirming life. From the moment I got here, the rules didn’t apply to me," she said. "If the basic rules of raising a kid didn’t apply to me, then nothing else really applies to me. So I just had to figure it out. There were several times in my life that I found to be very confining. But as I look back on it, it was very freeing."