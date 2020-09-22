Rolling Stone updates best 500 albums list, Marvin Gaye takes top honor

Rolling Stone has updated its list of the best 500 albums of all time.

The publication's heavily-debated list was first crafted in 2003, and now contains 154 new additions that were not listed on either the original or 2012 versions of the list.

To build out the list, the outlet "tabulated Top 50 Albums lists from more than 300 artists, producers, critics, and music-industry figures," according to the updated article.

Coming in at number five this time around is The Beatles' "Abbey Road." The outlet states that the album was recorded while the iconic band was "on the verge of a breakup."

JANE FONDA REVEALS SHE HAS 'GREAT REGRET' ABOUT NOT SLEEPING WITH MARVIN GAYE: 'I WAS MARRIED'

The record contains some of The Beatles' most iconic numbers, including "Here Comes the Sun," "Come Together" and "Something."

Stevie Wonder's "Songs in the Key of Life" serves as number four on the new list.

The iconic album, one of Wonder's most recognizable and lauded, contains famous tunes like "Isn't She Lovely," "As" and "I Wish."

Number three is Joni Mitchell's "Blue," which the outlet said "might be the ultimate breakup album."

The album, known for its embrace of both romance and sexuality, contains tracks like "California," "Carey" and perhaps her biggest hit, "River."

'BLURRED LINES' RULING: PHARRELL WILLIAMS, ROBIN THICKE ORDERED TO PAY MARVIN GAYE'S FAMILY $5M

The Beach Boys' "Pet Sounds" takes the number two slot.

The album ushered in "a new grown-up identity for rock & roll music itself," Rolling Stone said.

"Wouldn't It Be Nice" and "God Only Knows" are among the record's standouts.

Marvin Gaye takes the top spot on the list with his album "What's Going On."

The outlet reports that the album originally "began as a reaction to police brutality" as the title track was written by Four Tops bass singer Renaldo “Obie” Benson after he watched coverage of police breaking up a protest.

Motown founder Berry Gordy was hesitant to release the song, but once he did, it became a hit and Gaye was asked to complete the album.

Other popular tunes featured on the record are "Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)" and "Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2003 and 2012, the top five list was filled by The Beatles' "Rubber Soul," Bob Dylan's "Highway 61 Revisited," The Beatles' "Revolver," The Beach Boys' "Pet Sounds" and The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" coming in at number one.