Rod Stewart's wife, model Penny Lancaster, becomes London police officer

Rod Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster, has made another career change.

After switching up her profession a handful of times, the 50-year-old star is now working as a police officer in London.

According to The Sun, the model-turned-photographer-turned-television personality chose to begin training after appearing on "Famous and Fighting Crime," which saw celebrities shadow UK police officers. She recently qualified as an officer.

She's been busy at work, it seems, as late last week, she stopped a man urinating in public while she was out-and-about on duty, the outlet reports.

The star was seen wearing a bowler hat and a stab-proof jacket that reads "City of London Police," as can be seen in images obtained by The Sun. She told the man off and instructed him to clean up after himself.

A full-fledged special constable, Lancaster was equipped with a personal radio, handcuffs, a taser and a baton.

The former model's talents in the field previously came in handy when she saved the life of a suicidal woman.

According to the outlet, she recently appeared on "Good Morning Britain" and opened up about her experience working in law enforcement.

"When you think of policing, you think of the most violent crimes but we're out there to help the most vulnerable," she said. "At this particular time there's a lot of incidents on the bridges and I did help someone who was very desperate on the bridge the other night."

She added: "It can be rewarding in so many ways."

Lancaster also explained that her rock star husband didn't try to dissuade her from joining the force "at all."

"It is dangerous, but the police are the public, the public are the police," she said. "There's women and men alike … brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, we're just regular people but we put that uniform on to help protect."

