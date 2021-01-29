Rod Stewart, son Sean reach plea deal over Florida altercation

Rod Stewart is wrapping up his legal drama.

Stewart and his son, Sean, were accused of battering a security guard at a Florida hotel on New Year's Day 2020 when the guard barred the rocker and his son from entering a party they weren't allowed to attend.

The guard, Jessie Dixon, alleged that Sean pushed him while the "Maggie May" singer punched him after he found the two of them and their family at a check-in table for a private party at The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach.

Misdemeanor battery charges were brought against the two, though they will now avoid trial thanks to the plea deal, the South Florida SunSentinel reported. The terms of the deal were not released.

Dixon said that Stewart, now 76, and his group were making a scene and he placed his hand on Sean's chest, telling him to make space during the altercation, according to the SunSentinel.

Sean then allegedly got "nose to nose" with the guard and shoved him. Next came the rock star's alleged punch to Dixon's "left rib cage area," according to a police report.

The police report also stated that Sean became agitated when Dixon blocked his family from attending the event "due to Dixon’s interaction with him and his family."

Security footage of the incident led Palm Beach officer Stephen Mancino to determine that the Stewarts were the "primary aggressors" in the incident.

Additionally, two hotel employees said that they witnessed Sean push the guard.

Dixon signed an affidavit indicating he would press charges against the rocker and his son.

The police report said that Stewart "apologized for his behavior in the incident."

Reps for Stewart did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

At the time, a source close to the star told Page Six that the incident "was an unfortunate quick, brief misunderstanding and they apologized. No one was detained and there were no injuries."

