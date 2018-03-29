Rocco DiSpirito's Protein Pancakes

PROTEIN PANCAKES

As seen in “Rocco's Healthy & Delicious”

These are the high-protein, gluten-free pancakes you've been searching for-they are one of my most popular items among my clients. I've replaced the fat with applesauce, a healthy sub for fat in baked goods that also imparts a hint of sweetness with no added sugar.

Makes four 6” pancakes

Ingredients:

½ c. unsweetened applesauce

2 eggs

1 tsp. baking powder

1 scoop protein powder (recommended: Rocco's Protein Powder Plus)

Instructions:

In a small bowl, whisk together the applesauce, eggs, baking powder, and protein powder until just combined.

Heat a 6” nonstick skillet over medium heat. Coat with cooking spray and pour 3 ounces of batter into the pan.

Cook until the edges of the pancake are set, about 45 seconds. Flip and cook another 15 to 30 seconds. Repeat to make 3 more pancakes