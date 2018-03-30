Rocco Dispirito's Broiled Tuna With Warm Olive and Carrot Vinaigrette

Rocco Dispirito returns to 'FOX & Friends' with this delicious recipe:

• Broiled Tuna With Warm Olive and Carrot Vinaigrette

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tablespoons butter

2 10-ounce bags Dole® shredded carrots or 6 large carrots, peeled and grated

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

4 8-ounce tuna fillets

6 tablespoons Bertolli® extra-virgin olive oil

¾ cup pitted Mediterranean olive medley

Juice and zest of 2 lemons

Method

Preheat a grill/grill pan/broiler on high.

Heat a large sauté pan over medium heat; add the butter and the carrots. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour the honey into the pan and stir until it dissolves. Cook the carrots, stirring occasionally, for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the rosemary to the pan. Toss to combine and continue to cook until the carrots are tender, about 3 minutes.

Meanwhile, season the tuna generously with salt and pepper. Lay the tuna on a broiler pan. Rub the fish with 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Cook, turning once, until the tuna begins to brown and the flesh is almost cooked through, about 10 minutes.

In a small microwaveable bowl combine the remaining oil, olives, lemon juice and zest, and microwave on high until very warm, about 1 minute.

To serve, spoon a pile of carrots in the center of each plate and lay a tuna fillet on top. Liberally spoon the olive vinaigrette over the fish and serve.