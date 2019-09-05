Robert Downey Jr. reprising Iron Man role for Marvel spinoff: report

Robert Downey Jr. will reportedly reprise his Iron Man role for a new Disney+ spin-off.

It's claimed the Hollywood star will return as Tony Stark after giving his final performance in the "Avengers" franchise earlier this year.

But it seems Disney's new streaming service offers the perfect opportunity to bring back the much-loved superhero.

According to We Got This Covered, bosses are prepping for a series based on Ironheart, the teenage genius who continues Stark's legacy in the comic books.

It's believed Downey Jr. will return in a voiceover capacity as his character will be an AI — similar to Paul Bettany's J.A.R.V.I.S. — who will train RiRi Williams to become a superhero.

Ironheart was created by Marvel Comics back in 2015 but faced a backlash for its inaccurate portrayal of a young black female and for a lack of black female writers.

Bosses later drafted in sociologist Eve Ewing when they launched a standalone comic for Ironheart in 2018.

Earlier this year, the writer introduced Downey Jr. at a gala where he gave his approval for Ironheart to take over from Ironman in the Marvel universe.

As well as the Ironman reboot, Disney chief exec Bob Iger has already confirmed reimaginations of a number of fan favorites.

"Home Alone," "Night at the Museum" and "Cheaper by the Dozen" are just some of the movies that will be rebooted for Disney+.

The streaming service will debut in the U.S. in November and is expected to arrive in the U.K. next year.

It will bring more than 7,500 TV episodes and 400 movies, as well as flicks from the Star Wars and Marvel worlds in its attempt to triumph over rivals Netflix and Amazon Prime.

