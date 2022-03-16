Robert De Niro's lawsuit against employee suing him for gender discrimination meant to 'humiliate' her: docs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Robert De Niro is being accused of filing a lawsuit against former employee Graham Chase Robinson in an attempt to allegedly "strike first" and "beat her to the punch."

In new court documents, obtained by Fox News Digital, Robinson included text messages allegedly sent between other employees of Canal Productions, Inc. Robinson's team alleges that once De Niro found out about Robinson's impending gender discrimination lawsuit, the actor moved quickly to file his own.

De Niro sued Robinson for $6 million after she ended her employment with him and Canal Productions Inc. in 2019. The lawsuit accused Robinson of improper use of the company credit card, watching TV on company time and stealing frequent flier miles for personal trips.

Robinson began working for De Niro as an executive assistant in 2008 when she was 25 years old. She later resigned from her job as Vice President of Production and Finance in 2019, according to court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

In her initial lawsuit, which was also filed in 2019, Robinson sued De Niro for repeatedly using "vulgar, inappropriate, and gendered comments" in addition to overworking and underpaying her.

Now, Robinson alleges she uncovered text messages between De Niro's employees that allegedly prove De Niro's lawsuit was filed to "humiliate" her.

In one alleged text exchange, a long-time employee of De Niro, claimed that Robinson "was threatening to sue bob so they wanted to ruin her first."

The employee also claimed the number De Niro sued Robinson for was "just a random number . . . [t]o humiliate her."

"It's not actually like they plan to go to court," the employee allegedly added.

The alleged text messages also claim that De Niro's lawyer Tom Harvey had "literally no evidence" against Robinson at the time of the court filing.

Representatives for De Niro did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Robinson’s lawyer, Alexandra Harwin, partner at Sanford Heisler Sharp, claimed De Niro invented claims to "ruin" her client's reputation.

"It is completely illegal for employers to retaliate against employees who complain about workplace discrimination," Harwin said. "But this is exactly what Robert De Niro did to Ms. Robinson, inventing claims to ruin her reputation and humiliate her because he knew she was going to expose his behavior."