Robert De Niro had a meltdown outside of a Manhattan courthouse after a day of divorce proceedings

Robert De Niro was more than a little frustrated while leaving a Manhattan courthouse after spending the day hashing out his impending divorce.

According to Page Six. the “Raging Bull” actor emerged from the courthouse and was frantically searching for the driver who was supposed to pick him up. Apparently, De Niro was chewing the driver out over the phone for not being in the right location when he came out and was immediately, and expectedly, surrounded by paparazzi and onlookers.

ROBERT DE NIRO SLAMS TRUMP WHITE HOUSE: 'LIKE A NIGHTMARE YOU REMEMBER'

“You’re not in front! You’re not where you dropped us off,” he reportedly barked into his black flip-phone.

A video from New York Daily News captured some of the event showing De Niro yelling at the driver.

“On Worth Street! Then you’d see all the photographers here! You’re not where you dropped us off!”

Eventually, at the behest of his lawyer, De Niro decided to move back into the courthouse to wait for the car situation to be figured out. The star was mobbed by cameras and spent most of the incident holding a newspaper in front of his face to shield it.

ROBERT DE NIRO SPEAKS OUT ON SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE AT HIS RESTAURANT

As previously reported, De Niro and his wife, Grace Hightower, called it quits after 20 years of marriage. It was initially reported that De Niro, 75, and Hightower, 63, were no longer living together.

After dating for almost 10 years, the "Wizard of Lies" star and Hightower tied the knot in 1997. They went on to welcome two children together — son Elliott, 20, and daughter Helen, 6.

This isn't the first time the pair have separated. Per People, two years after their wedding, De Niro filed for divorce, and a custody dispute reportedly ensued over their son. However, things were smoothed over and the divorce was not finalized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

De Niro was previously married to Diahnne Abbott, with whom he shares two children — daughter Drena, 47, and son Raphael, 42. He also has 23-year-old twin sons, Julian and Aaron, with ex Toukie Smith.

Fox News’ Mariah Haas contributed to this report.