Robert De Niro speaks out on suspicious package at his restaurant

Robert De Niro thanked law enforcement for "protecting us" after his New York City restaurant was the target of a suspicious package discovered Thursday. Several similar parcels have been sent to the homes and businesses of various Democratic politicos beginning on Wednesday.

In his statement to Fox News, the actor praised authorities for their brave actions in keeping people safe.

"I thank God no one's been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us," De Niro said.

He added, "There's something more powerful than bombs, and that's your vote. People MUST VOTE!"

The suspicious package addressed to De Niro was discovered Thursday in the mailroom of his production company, TriBeca Productions, a law enforcement source told Fox News. Security at the Tribeca Film Center called police because the package looked similar to the ones sent to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, liberal billionaire George Soros, former Attorney General Eric Holder, former CIA Director John Brennan and California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.

The NYPD Bomb Squad took an X-ray and determined the package should be removed from the building and sent to a facility at Rodman’s Neck, in the Bronx.

“A suspicious package was received. We called the police. They took it out and went through all safety procedures,” the Tribeca Film Center said in a statement. “It was addressed to Robert De Niro and is similar packaging to the others. It is an open investigation. Everyone is safe and the building is open.”

De Niro, a longtime critic of President Trump, earlier this month said he felt “offended” by Trump and the GOP. He had previously said he would like to punch the president in the face.

