Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

Robbie Robertson, The Band co-founder and guitarist, dead at 80

Canadian guitarist and songwriter Robbie Robertson died Wednesday in LA

By Tracy Wright , Larry Fink | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 9 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 9

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Robbie Robertson, The Band guitarist, died Wednesday in Los Angeles. He was 80.

Robertson served as the lead guitarist for Bob Dylan in the ‘60s and ’70s, and collaborated with Martin Scorsese on a number of films, including the director's most recent project, "Killers of the Flower Moon."

"Robbie was surrounded by his family at the time of his death, including his wife, Janet, his ex-wife, Dominique, her partner Nicholas, and his children Alexandra, Sebastian, Delphine, and Delphine’s partner Kenny," his manager, Jared Levine, said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital. "He is also survived by his grandchildren Angelica, Donovan, Dominic, Gabriel, and Seraphina."

‘HOOSIERS’ ACTOR ROBERT SWAN DEAD AT 78

Robbie Robertson holds guitar in recording studio

Robbie Robertson, lead singer of The Band, died Wednesday. He was 80. (Getty Images)

Levine, his manager of 34 years, added, "Robertson recently completed his fourteenth film music project with frequent collaborator Martin Scorsese, 'Killers of the Flower Moon.'"

"Robbie Robertson was one of my closest friends, a constant in my life and my work. I could always go to him as a confidante. A collaborator. An advisor. I tried to be the same for him," Scorsese said in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ AND ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’ LEAD RESURGENCE OF WESTERN GENRE IN HOLLYWOOD

"Long before we ever met, his music played a central role in my life—me and millions and millions of other people all over this world. The Band’s music, and Robbie’s own later solo music, seemed to come from the deepest place at the heart of this continent, its traditions and tragedies and joys." 

Robbie Robertson portrait with guitar

Robertson was an accomplished songwriter, film soundtrack producer and composer. (Don Dixon)

Martin Scorsese and Robbie Robertson dress up for red carpet event in Toronto

Martin Scorsese had a close relationship with Robbie, not only as a friend but also as a longtime collaborator on film projects.  (George Pimentel/Getty Images)

Martin Scorsese and Robbie Robertson discuss soundtrack for films

Scorsese and Robertson first collaborated on "The Last Waltz" and then in the 1980 hit, "Raging Bull." (Lynn Goldsmith)

Scorsese added, "It goes without saying that he was a giant, that his effect on the art form was profound and lasting. 

"There’s never enough time with anyone you love. And I loved Robbie."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Robertson was born in Toronto and raised on the Six Nations Reserve. He began playing guitar at age 10. By the time he was 16, he and Levon Helm formed the Hawks and were the backing band for rockabilly star Ronnie Hawkins. 

Robbie Robertson wears a suit while playing guitar on stage in London

Robbie Robertson performed with The Band at the Royal Albert Hall, London, 3rd June 1971.  (Michael Putland/Getty Images)

The Band poses for portrait photo in London

Robbie was a founding member of The Band, which included, (L-R) Garth Hudson, Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Richard Manuel and Rick Danko. (Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)

"The Hawks went on to play with Bob Dylan on his legendary ‘Going Electric’ tours in 1965 and 1966," Levine shared. "Moving to Woodstock in 1967, Robertson and his bandmates recorded the seminal "basement tapes" with Dylan before changing their name to The Band and releasing the groundbreaking ‘Music from Big Pink’ album in 1968." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tracy Wright is an entertainment reporter for Fox News Digital. Send story tips to Tracy.Wright@fox.com.

Trending