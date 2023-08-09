Move Back
Robbie Robertson's life in pictures
Robbie Robertson, co-founder of The Band, died on Aug. 9 at the age of 80.
- Robbie Robertson of the roots rock group The Band poses for a portrait in 1969 in Saugerties, New York.read more
- The original members of Southern-style rock combo The Band, (from left) Canadians Richard Manuel, Rick Danko, Robbie Robertson, Garth Hudson and American Levon Helm, greet variety show host Ed Sullivan (1902 - 1974) (left), New York, November 2, 1969.read more
- Robbie Robertson performed with The Band at the Royal Albert Hall, London, in June 1971.read more
- Richard Manuel, Rick Danko, Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson (back) performing live onstage in stadium c.1974.read more
- Robbie was a founding member of The Band, which included, (L-R) Garth Hudson, Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Richard Manuel and Rick Danko.read more
- Bob Dylan joins The Band (L to R: Dr. John, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Ringo Starr, Rick Danko, Van Morrison, Ronnie Hawkins, Bob Dylan, Levon Helm, Robbie Robertson) to play their Last Waltz at Winterland.read more
- Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson perform on stage for "The Band's' 'The Last Waltz" concert at the Winterland Ballroom on November 25, 1976, in San Francisco, California.read more
- Musician Neil Young performs on stage with Robbie Robertson at The Band's The Last Waltz concert.read more
- Former lead singer of "The Band," Robbie Robertson, poses in his recording studio during a 1987 Santa Monica, California photo session to promote his first solo album "Robbie Robertson."read more
- Rick Danko and Robbie Robertson performing live onstageread more
- Canadian singer/songwriter and founding member/guitarist of "The Band," Robbie Robertson poses for a November 1994 portrait at The National Museum of the American Indian in New York City, New York.read more
- Martin Scorsese had a close relationship with Robbie, not only as a friend but also as a longtime collaborator on film projects.read more
- Robbie Robertson, former member of The Band, performing live on "The View."read more
- Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton, Robbie Robertson of The Band and Paul McCartney.read more
