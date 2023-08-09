Go Back
Move Back
ADVERTISEMENT
Skip
  • Published
    14 Images

    Robbie Robertson's life in pictures

    Robbie Robertson, co-founder of The Band, died on Aug. 9 at the age of 80.

    Start Slideshow
  • Robbie Robertson posing for a photo in New York
    Robbie Robertson of the roots rock group The Band poses for a portrait in 1969 in Saugerties, New York.  
    read more
    David Attie/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • The original members of The Band
    The original members of Southern-style rock combo The Band, (from left) Canadians Richard Manuel, Rick Danko, Robbie Robertson, Garth Hudson and American Levon Helm, greet variety show host Ed Sullivan (1902 - 1974) (left), New York, November 2, 1969.  
    read more
    CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Robbie Robertson wears a suit while playing guitar on stage in London
    Robbie Robertson performed with The Band at the Royal Albert Hall, London, in June 1971. 
    read more
    Michael Putland/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Members of The Band perform in a studio
    Richard Manuel, Rick Danko, Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Garth Hudson (back) performing live onstage in stadium c.1974.
    read more
    RB/Redferns / Fox News
  • The Band poses for portrait photo in London
    Robbie was a founding member of The Band, which included, (L-R) Garth Hudson, Robbie Robertson, Levon Helm, Richard Manuel and Rick Danko.
    read more
    Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns / Getty Images
  • Bob Dylan performs with The Band
    Bob Dylan joins The Band (L to R: Dr. John, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Ringo Starr, Rick Danko, Van Morrison, Ronnie Hawkins, Bob Dylan, Levon Helm, Robbie Robertson) to play their Last Waltz at Winterland.
    read more
     Ed Perlstein/Redferns/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson perform
    Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson perform on stage for "The Band's' 'The Last Waltz" concert at the Winterland Ballroom on November 25, 1976, in San Francisco, California.  
    read more
    Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Musician Neil Young performs on stage with Robbie Robertson
    Musician Neil Young performs on stage with Robbie Robertson at The Band's The Last Waltz concert.
    read more
    Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Robbie Robertson poses for a photo
    Former lead singer of "The Band," Robbie Robertson, poses in his recording studio during a 1987 Santa Monica, California photo session to promote his first solo album "Robbie Robertson." 
    read more
    George Rose/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Robbie Robertson on stage with Rick Danko
    Rick Danko and Robbie Robertson performing live onstage  
    read more
    Richard E. Aaron/Redferns / Fox News
  • Robie Robertson poses for a photo
    Canadian singer/songwriter and founding member/guitarist of "The Band," Robbie Robertson poses for a November 1994 portrait at The National Museum of the American Indian in New York City, New York. 
    read more
    Bob Berg/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Martin Scorsese and Robbie Robertson dress up for red carpet event in Toronto
    Martin Scorsese had a close relationship with Robbie, not only as a friend but also as a longtime collaborator on film projects. 
    read more
    George Pimentel/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Robbie Roberts on stage
    Robbie Robertson, former member of The Band, performing live on "The View."  
    read more
    Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton, Robbie Robertson of The Band and Paul McCartney pose for a photo
    Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton, Robbie Robertson of The Band and Paul McCartney.
    read more
    KMazur/WireImage / Fox News
  • Published
    14 Images

    Robbie Robertson's life in pictures

    Robbie Robertson, co-founder of The Band, died on Aug. 9 at the age of 80.

    Start Over
    See More Slideshows
Move Forward
  • Robbie Robertson's life in pictures
  • Robbie Robertson posing for a photo in New York
  • The original members of The Band
  • Robbie Robertson wears a suit while playing guitar on stage in London
  • Members of The Band perform in a studio
  • The Band poses for portrait photo in London
  • Bob Dylan performs with The Band
  • Bob Dylan and Robbie Robertson perform
  • Musician Neil Young performs on stage with Robbie Robertson
  • Robbie Robertson poses for a photo
  • Robbie Robertson on stage with Rick Danko
  • Robie Robertson poses for a photo
  • Martin Scorsese and Robbie Robertson dress up for red carpet event in Toronto
  • Robbie Roberts on stage
  • Bonnie Raitt, Eric Clapton, Robbie Robertson of The Band and Paul McCartney pose for a photo
Thumbnail View
Image 0 of 14