Rob Lowe's son John celebrates 2 years of sobriety: 'I am more grateful than ever'

Rob Lowe's son John is celebrating two years of sobriety.

The 25-year-old marked the major milestone on Wednesday, sharing a side-by-side image of himself. In one photo, John is seen drinking a bottle of wine with a caption that reads, "Life is short, blow it." The next picture is a graphic of his sobriety anniversary.

"Then -> Now," he captioned the split snapshot.

"I haven’t been vocal about my sobriety on here just because I felt it was something I wanted to keep personal, but I had a change of heart today," he explained. "Two years in and I am more grateful than ever to have a community of support and friends who continue to build me up and hold me accountable."

He continued: "Making the decision to change your life is difficult at any age, but as a young person I hope that I can be a small example that it is possible and that things really do get SO MUCH BETTER."

John went on to say that "it's an incredibly strange and tense time in our world right now," stating that his "heart goes out to everyone going through something."

However, on his sobriety anniversary, he noted that "today I am especially aware of the addicts who are looking for help and having a hard time finding it."

"If this is the case and you’re reading this, reach out to someone: a friend, a family member, me... and go online and find a ZOOM AA meeting and JUMP IN!! Love you all. Life doesn’t have to be short and we don’t have to blow it!" he concluded.

Rob commented on his youngest son's post, saying: “I have never been more proud. Your hard work is an inspiration. Keep Coming Back."

Meanwhile, the "9-1-1: Lone Star" actor has been sober for nearly 30 years, and earlier this year, he revealed how Steven Tyler helped him remain that way.

Recounting when he "first got sober," the star said he remembered thinking: "My fun is done, and I’m not going to be cool anymore."

"I came home when I was probably sober two or three weeks and I got a call from Steven Tyler, who I did not know. He called to say ‘I heard you are in recovery and I just wanted to say hey, I’m thinking of you dude.’ If it’s good enough for f---ing Steven Tyler, it’s good enough for me," Rob Lowe said.