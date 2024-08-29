Rob Lowe, Michael J. Fox were busted by police for 'smoking pot' in 'clown car' full of celebrities

Rob Lowe took a wild trip down memory lane.

The "Outsiders" star recently reminisced about a memorable bus ride with Michael J. Fox and other celebrities, when the two friends were busted by police for "smoking pot" in 1986.

"There was a bus tour through California for Prop 65, which was about cleaning up our water system, and everybody on the planet was on it," Lowe shared on Ted Danson’s "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" podcast.

"But there were two different buses. . . . We got pulled over for speeding, but also because Michael J. Fox and I were smoking pot out of the top of the Greyhound bus roof."

"The cop pulled us over … it was like a clown car — out came Whoopi Goldberg, Cher, Judd Nelson, Michael J. Fox, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Robert Downey Jr., Jane Fonda, Danny Glover," he laughed.

When Danson asked why the Greyhound bus was pulled over, he replied, "We had the top emergency hatch off, Michael and I, and we were smoking pot."

The former Brat Pack member’s story comes after he recently opened up about his sobriety journey.

Lowe said his road to sobriety more than 30 years ago was "incremental."

He previously reflected on the night he didn’t take his mother’s call about his grandfather’s heart attack, which he referred to as his "final wake-up call."

"I remember like it was yesterday: My mom telling me [on the answering machine] to, 'Pick up, pick up,' because my grandpa had had a heart attack," he told People magazine. "I couldn't deal with it in the state I was in, and I needed to go to sleep to wake up so I could deal with it." Once in his bedroom, he began drinking tequila.

He added, "Who doesn’t keep a bottle of Cuervo Gold by their bedside table? That was the final wake-up call. I’ve been sober ever since."

The 60-year-old finally went to rehab later that year, in 1990.

"Getting sober was an incremental decision. It's baby steps until you're ready. You can't do it until you’re really ready," the "Unstable" star admitted.

Interestingly, Lowe said the 1975 movie "Shampoo," about a lascivious hairdresser, was a "baby step" toward sobriety.

"It’s a great movie, but at the end, he's a bon vivant, charming playboy left with nothing," Lowe said of Warren Beatty’s character. "It affected me tremendously and [was] the first glimmer of your conscience, your destiny, God, going, 'Psst, pay attention to this.'"