Rob Kardashian's emergency request for primary custody of daughter Dream is denied: reports

Rob Kardashian's emergency request seeking primary custody of his daughter Dream has been denied by a judge, according to reports.

Kardashian, 32, filed an ex parte motion for primary custody of his and ex Blac Chyna's three-year-old daughter back in January after claiming that Chyna's behavior created an unsafe environment for the child. In his bid, Kardashian requested Chyna's custody be dropped from five days a week to weekend visits with a nanny present.

A Los Angeles, Calif. judge recently denied Kardashian's request, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

In new legal papers filed by Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White, she admits she was, "shocked to learn that Defendant Rob Kardashian moved ex parte on January 3, 2020, for an emergency order to permanently change the Custody Order for Dream so that Chyna would only be permitted to see her daughter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with a 'monitor' present, rather than the 5 days a week she now sees and cares for precious Dream," according to the outlet.

The court ruling does not prohibit Kardashian from further attempting to seek a change in custody. Rather, it just means he will not be granted an immediate decision, the outlet said.

In a statement to Fox News, Chyna's attorney, Lynne M. Ciani, said her client has "only wanted to peacefully co-parent precious Dream with her ex-fiance."

"Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and her daughter Dream Renee more than anything in this world. The current custody arrangement for Dream agreed to by Rob long ago is working perfectly fine. Dream gets to spend very special bonding time with her brother King and also time with her dad, who unquestionably loves his daughter very much," the statement continued.

In January, Kardashian accused his ex of partying regularly with strangers at her house with Dream present. In addition to alleged cocaine use, Kardashian accused Chyna of being drunk all the time, with a former employee claiming that she spends $600 on alcohol per day.

Kardashian claimed Dream has poor personal hygiene due to Chyna's parenting and that the child had begun swearing as well as "naked twerking" and "acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her."

Rob's sister and “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian was reportedly also quoted in the documents saying that she’s noticed a behavioral change in Dream when she babysits. Khloe claimed that Dream is “more in defense mode” when she first arrives and has been “decidedly more aggressive” under Chyna’s care.

In her statement to Fox News, Chyna's attorney argues there was "absolutely no basis for Rob and his sister Khloe to file an ex parte application" regarding custody. Ciani claimed the application "spread defamatory lies" about Chyna and her nanny, who have "suffered significant emotional distress."

Chyna's statement concludes: 'Chyna will not back down from Rob and his family’s attempt to take away her agreed-upon custody of Dream. She will continue to take all necessary steps to protect her children, including defeating Rob’s and his family’s latest attempt to undermine Chyna’s joy as a mother to Dream and her ability to make a living as a single mother - without any child support from Rob.”

A rep for Kardashian did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The legal struggle is not new for the couple, who engaged in a highly contentious and public breakup in 2017. However, in May, Chyna spoke with Entertainment Tonight to say that she and Rob had reached a good co-parenting place.

