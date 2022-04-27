Rob Kardashian claims Blac Chyna held gun to his head ‘several times,’ didn’t love model when pair got engaged

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rob Kardashian testified Wednesday that ex-fiancée Blac Chyna held a gun to his head on numerous occasions during their tumultuous relationship.

The former "Rob & Chyna" star, 35, claimed during testimony in a defamation suit filed by Chyna, 33, against the Kardashian clan that the former exotic dancer physically abused him. He said their relationship developed so quickly, he was blindsided when he learned she was pregnant with their daughter Dream, who is now 5.

Rob’s sister, Kylie Jenner, once held down a relationship with Chyna’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, with whom Chyna also shares a nine-year-old son, King Cairo.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, claimed last week during her own testimony that Tyga had cheated on her with Jenner. Shortly after Chyna and Tyga split, Jenner began dating the "Rack City" emcee and Rob began dating Blac Chyna.

Rob also testified that Chyna allegedly threatened Kylie.

"She threatened to kill her [Kylie]," Rob said. "Like I said, I don’t know the details. I know she threatened my little sister and that’s that."

Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, asked Rob why the reality star would engage in a relationship with Chyna considering claims that she allegedly threatened Kylie’s life.

"I was probably at the worst place in my life, and me reaching out to her I was in my weakest, worst point. I was at the hospital with diabetes and ketoacidosis, and that is when we linked up," Rob explained, according to Entertainment Tonight.

"So, her threatening my sister and all these things and whatnot, she was reaching out to me and was the one person who brought me in and, at my lowest point, I chose to talk to her and ignore all the bad things with my family. I just ignored it."

Then, Rob delivered bombshell testimony about his "toxic" time with Chyna.

"Looking at it now, I had my gun put to my head by this woman several times," he alleged. "That’s a toxic relationship. From day one of filming."

He said the alleged abuse included "fights and arguing, me sleeping in the car in the driveway, waiting to get into the home."

"Strangling someone, beating someone — that’s not a family. That’s not love to me," Rob said.

Rob also addressed social media videos the former couple shared during a celebration of their show "Rob & Chyna" being picked up for its second season.

"Well, she put a gun to my head afterwards, so, we obviously weren’t happy," Rob alleged from the witness stand.

"There is no happiness here ... clearly this was not a happy time."

Rob alleged that, during the altercation, Chyna tried to strangle him with an iPhone cord and hit him with a six-foot metal pole.

Chyna claimed in her own testimony she placed the cord in front of Rob’s neck in a "playful" way to turn his attention away from the video game he was playing.

She further claimed that the gun incident involved Rob’s unloaded handgun and that she was not at all serious when she brandished it while Rob was on a FaceTime video call with friends.

"After that entire evening, I realized it was a violent attack ... By end of the night, having [her put a gun] to my head, strangle me, scratch me, beat me," Rob claimed. "No, that was not a playful attack."

In the more than $100 million complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, Chyna alleges the Kardashian family conspired against her to get the TV show "Rob & Chyna" canceled. She claims the cancellation hindered her ability to earn an income in other ways that naturally would have come as an extension of her fame from the series and social media influence.