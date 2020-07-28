Pregnant 'Riverdale' star Vanessa Morgan’s husband, Michael Kopech, files for divorce after 6 months: report

"Riverdale" star Vanessa Morgan and her husband, Michael Kopech, are calling it quits.

The two married six months ago, and Morgan, 28, announced her pregnancy just days ago on Instagram.

Citing court docs, the Chicago Tribune reports that Kopech, an MLB player, filed for divorce on June 19 and the case was sealed on Monday. No hearing has been scheduled.

Reps for Kopech, 24, and Morgan did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The pair married in early January, the outlet reports, and Morgan's "Riverdale" co-star Madelaine Petsch served as a bridesmaid.

Kopech asked Morgan to marry him about a year ago, and they had been dating for a year at that point.

On Friday, Morgan revealed her pregnancy to her fans by sharing photos and a video from a gender reveal party, also disclosing she's expecting a boy.

Kopech, who the Tribune confirmed to be the baby's father, was noticeably absent from the photos and videos.

"Exciting news... I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," the actress said in her post. "This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!"

She explained that after growing up in the public eye herself, she's hoping to shelter her son from the spotlight "until he tells me otherwise."

"Lil one you were made with so much love & already exude a light so strong it warms my belly. Thank you God for this blessing," Morgan continued. "I’m just so happy & can’t wait to dedicate everyday to being the best mommy I can be."

She concluded her post with a quote from Robert Munsch's book, "Love You Forever."

“'I’ll love you forever I’ll like you for always as long as I’m living my baby you’ll be' - if you know you know," she said.

The last time Kopech appeared on Morgan's Instagram was on April 30, in celebration of his birthday.