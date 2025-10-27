Expand / Collapse search
Tom Hanks stuns fans by sharing bathing suit photo of Rita Wilson on her 69th birthday

Academy Award-winning actor shares Instagram post for Wilson's 69th birthday after 37 years of marriage

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have bottled up the secret to marital success Video

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have bottled up the secret to marital success

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson walked the Pre-Grammy GALA red carpet discussing what they believe is the success to a great relationship, after being married for 34 years.

Tom Hanks is celebrating his beloved wife, Rita Wilson.

On Sunday, the Academy Award-winning actor took to social media to give his wife of 37 years a shout-out on her 69th birthday.

"This beautiful woman celebrates her birthday TODAY," Hanks wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Wilson smiling while wearing a bathing suit. "She is beloved by her husband."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks stunned fans by sharing a photo of wife, Rita Wilson, in her bathing suit for her 69th birthday.  (Ben Montgomery/Getty Images; Tom Hanks Instagram)

Hanks added Wilson's 2025 song "W.O.W. (Wild Ol' Woman)," as a soundtrack to the post

Fans were quick to share their praise for Wilson on social media. 

"Looking pretty damn good, Rita, beautiful," one fan commented on social media. 

"You look awesome!" another wrote. 

Hanks and Wilson have been together for 40 years, married for 37 and share two children together, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks. The Oscar winner also has two children from a previous relationship, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks.

In 2023, they joked about the secret to their marital success with Fox News Digital.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson on the red carpet

The pair have been married for 37 years.  (Getty Images)

"Talking about it. Always letting the press know, that there is a secret, and we bottled it," Hanks said, of what keeps his relationship with Wilson going. 

Wilson couldn't contain her laughter as Hanks joked, adding, "We're not gonna tell anyone."

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson at the Oscars

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson share two children together. (Jeff Kravitz)

During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2020, Wilson said she and Hanks — who met in 1981 while co-starring on "Bosom Buddies" — got along instantly.

"First of all, I love a good storyteller. So anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that," she said. "I love that. He makes me laugh all the time. He's a great storyteller."

Christina Dugan Ramirez is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

