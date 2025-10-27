Tom Hanks stuns fans by sharing bathing suit photo of Rita Wilson on her 69th birthday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Hanks is celebrating his beloved wife, Rita Wilson.

On Sunday, the Academy Award-winning actor took to social media to give his wife of 37 years a shout-out on her 69th birthday.

"This beautiful woman celebrates her birthday TODAY," Hanks wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of Wilson smiling while wearing a bathing suit. "She is beloved by her husband."

Hanks added Wilson's 2025 song "W.O.W. (Wild Ol' Woman)," as a soundtrack to the post.

Fans were quick to share their praise for Wilson on social media.

"Looking pretty damn good, Rita, beautiful," one fan commented on social media.

"You look awesome!" another wrote.

Hanks and Wilson have been together for 40 years, married for 37 and share two children together, Chet Hanks and Truman Hanks. The Oscar winner also has two children from a previous relationship, Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Hanks.

In 2023, they joked about the secret to their marital success with Fox News Digital.

"Talking about it. Always letting the press know, that there is a secret, and we bottled it," Hanks said, of what keeps his relationship with Wilson going.

Wilson couldn't contain her laughter as Hanks joked, adding, "We're not gonna tell anyone."

During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in 2020, Wilson said she and Hanks — who met in 1981 while co-starring on "Bosom Buddies" — got along instantly.

"First of all, I love a good storyteller. So anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that," she said. "I love that. He makes me laugh all the time. He's a great storyteller."