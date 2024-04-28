Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Rita Moreno, 92, is 'constantly calling upon' daughter for help, has trouble 'remembering names'

The 'West Side Story' actress admits she can't remember things all the time

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
For a long time, legendary performer Rita Moreno has been able to do it all. 

An EGOT recipient, activist and proud mother and grandmother, Moreno is now speaking candidly about the limitations she faces at 92.

"I'm constantly calling upon [Fernanda] to do things," the "West Side Story" actress told People magazine of depending on her only daughter. "I have a problem with remembering names, names of things and names of people. It's so much a part of being 92 right now."

"There are times when I need her wisdom, and they are more often than you might think, particularly at this age – 92 is not easy in many ways, and it's something that's difficult to understand." 

Rita Moreno in a plum colored dress and shall waves at the Academy Awards with daughter Fernanda

Rita Moreno says she is constantly calling upon her daughter Fernanda for help with things now that she is older. (Chris Pizzello/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

It's a harsh reality that she and Fernanda have not glossed over; Moreno will not be here one day. "I think that as you, the parent, gets older, I believe that the child has to be thinking about, 'Well, at some point this will end,'" Moreno admitted. 

"It's not something that Fernanda and I sit and discuss, but I just know that she has to think about that," she explained. I think we're both pretty brave about it. Well, we're really honest — very, very honest with each other." 

Rita Moreno in a black floral-like dress poses on the Vanity Fair carpet with daughter Fernanda in a dress with a sparkly top and white bottom

Rita Moreno says that she and her daughter Fernanda are not actively discussing her death. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The Puerto Rican star and her late husband, Leonard Gordon, welcomed Fernanda, also an actress, in 1967. As Moreno's only child, the two have developed a unique relationship.

"We constantly have people picking up on our closeness and commenting, 'I wish I felt that way about my mom!'" Moreno said of the close bond she shares with her daughter.

Rita Moreno in a black off the shoulder dress with a feathery hairpiece smiles on the carpet with daughter Fernanda in a gold gown at the Oscars

Rita Moreno's world is centered around her daughter and her two grandsons. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Although she's still getting roles in films and television, Moreno's focus is her family as she ages.

"It’s the best thing in the world," Moreno told the outlet of being a parent. "And when my grandsons [Justin, 25, and Cameron, 23,] were born, I could have died with happiness. I’m just so lucky that we’ve gotten to know each other so well." 

