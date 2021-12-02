Rita Moreno says she dated Elvis Presley to make cheater Marlon Brando jealous: He ‘was sweet but boring’

Rita Moreno got some help from The King to get back at Marlon Brando for cheating.

On Wednesday, the Oscar winner appeared on "The View" where she was asked by co-host Joy Behar about the actor "constantly" cheating on her during their 8-year relationship.

Moreno and Brando first met when she was 22 on the set of the 1954 biopic "Désirée."

"I found lingerie in his house and, of course, I was heartbroken, and I went home in tears – really, I was naïve – and I was angry too, just furious," the 89-year-old recalled. "The next day, the phone rings, and I hear ‘Miss Marina?’ I said, ‘Uh, yeah?’ ‘This is Colonel Parker, my client is Elvis Presley, and Elvis spotted you at the 20th Century Fox commissary, and he liked what he saw."

"I said, ‘Oh?’ and he said, ‘And he would like very much to meet you. Would you like to meet him?’" the actress continued. "And I thought of those panties, and I said, ‘Yes, I would!’"

The "West Side Story" star said she "dated [Elvis] several times," but the romance was brief. The singer, she said, was "sweet but boring."

"He was sweet, but he was a country boy," Moreno explained. "So anyway, when [Brando] found out, it didn’t take long. He started to throw chairs. He was so angry. It was wonderful. And I just sat there as he threw chairs and carried on."

After Brando died in 2004, some of his possessions were auctioned off, the New York Post reported. The only piece of movie memorabilia found in his California home was a picture of the "Godfather" star in 1969’s "The Night of the Following Day" where he’s locked in a passionate kiss with Moreno. According to the outlet, it hung on the wall of his study.

In 2017, Moreno told People magazine that Brando was the "lust of her life." Moreno told the outlet she still kept a photo of Brando in her bedroom.

"Why that picture of Marlon Brando? Because he was a big love of mine in my life," Moreno explained. "This one, it almost seems like a vignette out of a movie, so that’s why it’s there. He was the lust of my life."

Moreno called her husband Leonard Gordon "the love of my life." The couple tied the knot in 1965 and remained together until he died in 2010.

In 2016, Moreno told Fox News her drive to act has kept her busy in Hollywood over the years.

"You know, I get asked that all the time as if I knew," she said at the time. "I don’t know! I have no idea. It's the way I’m built, that’s for sure. I’ve always been like this. And with all of this energy and drive comes great happiness. I’m a very positive, optimistic person. It’s just part of my nature. It doesn’t mean that I don’t get angry or I don’t get depressed. Not at all. But my greater nature is a very positive one."