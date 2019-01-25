Ricky Gervais says freedom of speech is getting lost, slams political correctness on Twitter

Comedian Ricky Gervais took to Twitter to sound off on political correctness and chastise his critics for painting him with a broad brush for advocating for what he calls freedom of speech.

The 57-year-old creator of the U.K. version of “The Office” took to Twitter on Wednesday where he sounded off on left-leaning people that were quick to denounce him after a few controversial comments he’s made in the past.

“I’m an old fashion liberal lefty, champagne socialist type of guy,” he wrote. “A pro-equality, opportunity-for-all, welfare state snowflake. But, if I ever defend freedom of speech on here, I’m suddenly an alt right nazi. How did that happen?”

The tweet was accompanied by a black and white photo of Gervais spraying champagne while looking stoically into the camera.

It’s unclear what specifically raised Gervais’ ire enough to post his tweet condemning his perceived loss of freedom of speech on Twitter. His most recent stand-up special “Humanity” premiered on Netflix in 2018 and dealt with a lot of the same issues of free speech and political correctness.

In addition, he was recently caught up in a viral scandal in which he and now-disgraced comedian Louis C.K. use the n-word in a 2011 clip from a roundtable discussion they did along with Chris Rock and Jerry Seinfeld.

Gervais then came to C.K.’s defense, and subsequently his own, on social media.

“Please stop saying ‘You can't joke about anything anymore’. You can. You can joke about whatever the f--- you like. And some people won't like it and they will tell you they don't like it. And then it's up to you whether you give a f--- or not. And so on. It's a good system,” he wrote on Twitter, prompting a slew of backlash from critics.

He added: “There is no subject out of bounds. People often get offended when they mistake the subject of a joke with the actual target. It all depends on the joke.”

Although Gervais seems to be taking himself and the cause of freedom of speech quite seriously on social media. He took a moment out of his day on Thursday to ground himself and the entire argument with a disarming post that read: “Only a fool would take my tweets seriously.”