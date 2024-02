Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Ricki Lake is "so, so proud" of her 30 pound weight-loss journey over the past several months.

The "Hairspray" actress took to Instagram on Saturday to share with her followers that she decided to make a lifestyle change back in October that didn't include the use of pharmaceuticals.

"Hi friends. I’ve been wanting to share with you what I’ve been up to these last 4 months," Lake began her caption.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"On October 26th, 2023 I made a commitment to myself to get healthier," she continued. "My husband, Ross joined me in this effort. Together we have each lost 30+ lbs. I really want to share, because we did this without relying on a pharmaceutical."

RICKI LAKE ANNOUNCES ENGAGEMENT TO ROSS BURNINGHAM: ‘HE IS MY PERSON’

She added, "(Not that there is anything wrong with that.)"

Ricki shared that her and her husband, Ross Burningham, were both not pre-diabetic and the pair felt that they "wanted to at least try and do it on our own."

"Being 55 and in perimenopause, I was a bit worried, that my body would not drop the lbs like it had in the past," Ricki wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I am so so proud of us. I feel amazing. I feel strong," Lake wrote, adding a muscle emoji. "I will go in depth in another post of what I did exactly, but suffice to say this is the healthiest way I’ve lost weight in all of my years."

She shared with her followers that the first picture in her carousel of images was taken on Saturday and the second and third pictures were photographed on Nov. 3.

Lake said that she was probably around 170 pounds when she started and she's 5'3".

Many of Ricki's followers left words of encouragement on her post, including Rosie O'Donnell and Kristin Chenoweth.

Rosie wrote, "looking great rick" and Kristin wrote, "Good for yall!! This is amazing!!!"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Ricki has previously proudly shown off her figure.

In June, Lake shared a nude photo of herself in a bathtub, celebrating her half-birthday.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

"Hands down, these days are the best of my life," she began her caption. "54 1/2 years old (young!) Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ricki gave her husband a shout-out in her post. "Ross, you make every adventure the most fun ever."

Lake married Burningham in January 2022.