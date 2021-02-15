Rick Springfield says he and wife Barbara Porter have ‘lots of sex’ during lockdown: ‘That’s about it’

Rick Springfield and his wife of 36 years have been keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Jessie’s Girl" singer told People magazine on Monday that he and his spouse Barbara Porter have made use of lockdown by having "lots of sex."

"That’s about it," the 71-year-old told the outlet.

However, the ‘80s star did reveal another activity that he and Porter, 58, have enjoyed doing together.

"We played Monopoly the other day with the guy that works at my studio and that was a trip," he shared. "I haven’t done that in 40 years, and it was hilarious. We had a blast. I never had time for stuff like that before."

Springfield and Porter, 58, originally met in the ‘70s while the artist was working on an album in Los Angeles at Sound City recording studios. Porter also worked there at the time.

"The English manager brought Barbara in and introduced her to everybody," he recalled. "She was only 15 at the time and looked like a mini Brigitte Bardot. I said ‘Too young.’ I just thought she was cute, and that was it."

The pair would later encounter each other again while Springfield was working on his 1981 album "Working Class Dog."

"I eventually split up with my girlfriend and by the time I did, she was 18," he said. "I’d always thought about her because she worked in the office at Sound City. I called her up on one brave moment and asked her out."

The couple later tied the knot in 1984. And for years, many people wondered if Porter inspired the hit song "Jessie’s Girl."

"She got asked about it a lot, certainly at the studio because there was a great buzz around the studio when I recorded the song," Springfield told the outlet. "But she’d say, ‘No, it’s not me. I didn’t know him back then."

According to the outlet, "Jessie’s Girl" was actually based on the girlfriend of a classmate of Springfield’s.

"I had the bizarre, wild idea of supporting my future family with my stained glass mastery, and I saw a girl there," said Springfield. "I didn’t really meet her because she had a boyfriend, and she was not interested at all in talking to me. It was very much unrequited lust. I went home one day and picked up my guitar and wrote a song about it."

Springfield admitted that to this day, he doesn’t know the identity of "Jessie’s Girl."

"No one has ever come up to me and said, ‘Was I Jessie’s girl?’" he said. "I’d recognize her, I think, if she did. Even though it’s been 40 years."

Throughout Springfield’s rise to success, Porter was always by his side. And today, the couple said they’re just as devoted to each other. Springfield revealed the secret behind their lasting marriage is surprisingly simple.

"We really like each other," he explained. "I certainly found that out in the lockdown. We love hanging out and still have a lot of the same interests. It’s been actually probably the deepest thing for me personally, in this whole lockdown. I was lucky enough to get a good one."

However, Springfield insisted keeping the spark alive in their relationship requires work. He pointed out that having a therapist can be essential in better understanding and appreciating each other.

"When you’ve been together that long, there are giant ups and downs," he said. "The most important thing is you both want it. If you both want it, you’ve got to work for it and sometimes [it] takes a third person to help you through issues. We were lucky enough to have a couple of great people that helped us through some dark moments."

"I’ve enough couples that the wife wanted to go to therapy and the husband didn’t or vice versa," he continued. "That’s pretty much a ticket to destruction if one’s willing to work on a relationship and the other one isn’t. We’ve both always been on the same track."