Rich the Kid greeted by police after rapper causes in-flight disturbance

Police were called to the Sacramento International Airport after rapper Rich the Kid caused a disturbance on a flight from Los Angeles.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Department of Airports told Fox News that police were dispatched to the gate when the flight landed. The rapper, whose real name is Dimitri Leslie Roger, was not escorted off the plane nor was he arrested at the scene after he reportedly got into a verbal argument with Delta flight attendants.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news, Rich the Kid allegedly became upset when flight attendants stopped serving alcohol as the plane was about to land. He kept ringing his flight attendant call button to demand another drink and refused to stop when the crew asked him to, the gossip site reported.

A spokesperson for Delta confirmed to Fox News that police were called after attendants reported a customer being "somewhat disruptive on the aircraft."

Representatives for the rapper did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The spokesperson for the Department of airports said that the flight attendants called ahead so that police would be waiting for Rich the Kid when he got off. He explained to the responding officers that he wanted to file a formal complaint with a Delta supervisor. Officers mediated that conversation and allowed him to leave the airport without being cuffed or charged with a crime.

