'RHONJ' stars Melissa, Joe Gorga discuss skipping Teresa Giudice-Luis Ruelas wedding

Melissa and Joe Gorga made waves in the reality TV world when they chose not to attend fellow "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' wedding.

Guidice is Joe Gorga's sister.

The Gorgas discussed the nuptials in a new episode of Melissa Gorga’s podcast, "On Display." She alluded to an altercation that took place while filming the season 13 finale of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," which made it impossible for them to attend.

She didn't reveal what exactly happened while filming the finale, but both of them agreed it would have been difficult for them to attend after what took place.

"There was plenty of reason for Joe and I to say it would be very strange — including everyone in that room, by the way — to look at Joe and I to say, like, 'Yes, it would be very strange for you guys to just be sitting in the pews tomorrow, wishing them well on their wedding day.' It would be strange," Melissa explained.

Melissa and Joe believe Giudice still holds resentment toward them for auditioning and later agreeing to join the show. Guidice claims her brother and sister-in-law joined the show behind her back, while the Gorgas maintain they were fully transparent with her throughout the process.

In various episodes in which the two discuss the issue, Melissa claims Giudice is angry at them for joining the show because it was her thing, and they encroached on it. Melissa, however, feels she deserved to take advantage of the opportunity just as much as Giudice did.

"What you can be upset with is that we actually accepted ... the invitation, that we accepted the proposal," Melissa said about the opportunity to audition. "Yes, we did. Did we do that? One hundred percent. Did she, deep down, not want us to do that? I’m sure. I’m sure that’s what irked her. But, guess what? I can take an opportunity just like anyone else."

Joe says not being at his only sibling’s wedding was difficult and "one of the hardest days of (his) life" because she is the only family he has left after losing his parents.

While the three were able to get along the past few years, tensions have been growing between them for the past few seasons, and Joe credits Giudice’s actions during last season’s "RHONJ" reunion as his breaking point.

"Let’s go back to the reunion. She did this. This was all on her," Joe explained. "This is what she really wanted. She didn’t want you in the wedding. She didn’t want any of my children in the wedding. She barely wanted me."

Giudice famously left her sister-in-law out of her wedding party, instead choosing to include her new husband’s siblings. Melissa was especially offended by this since Giudice had just met her new sister in laws, whereas she and Giudice had been family for years. Melissa previously said she has done a lot for Giudice's family, including looking after her parents and children while she was in prison.

Joe went as far as suggesting his sister hated him and his wife, saying she actually didn’t want them at her wedding.

In the podcast, the Gorgas claim they have tried 13 years to make it work but had to admit the relationship was "too toxic" and realized that "sometimes — even if it's family — you have to let it go."

"I don’t want to feel this hate and, you know, in going around and saying, 'Does she really want me there?' or 'Do the kids really want me there?' or 'Do they really hate us, and we’re faking this relationship?' so, you know, I had to make a decision. What’s important to me? Which is my wife, my children," Joe said. "I have to make them happy. I have to put them in a healthy environment, so is it time to let go? I decided yes, because she forced all this. She did all this."

Although they are upset with Giudice and chose not to attend the wedding, they wish her nothing but the best in her marriage and admit "it looked like an amazing wedding" and that "it sucked that (they) weren't there for many reasons."

Many of their castmates and Joe's childhood friends were at the wedding. However, Melissa and Joe hold no ill will toward them, saying they encouraged everyone invited to go and support Giudice on her big day.

"We supported everyone who went to that wedding. We sent them with love," Melissa said. "We truly, honestly, even with everything that happened, we both will always love Teresa very much and hope that she has everything she wants now, and that her girls are happy, and that this is Teresa's happily ever after."