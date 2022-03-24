'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice ‘admitted to the hospital' for 'non-cosmetic emergency procedure'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Teresa Giudice was hospitalized Wednesday night.

"Teresa was admitted to the hospital last night and had a non-cosmetic emergency procedure this morning," a rep for the "Real Housewives" star told Fox News Digital.

"She is recuperating and is looking forward to speedy recovery," lawyer James Leonard confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Leonard went on to note that Giudice "thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes."

‘REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY’ STAR TERESA GIUDICE ENGAGED TO LUIS RUELAS

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star, 49, has not publicly revealed any health concerns recently.

Her daughter, Gia Giudice, took to her Instagram story Thursday to update her followers on her mother’s recovery.

"Such a trooper. I love you," Gia captioned an image of her mother in a hospital bed Thursday. "Pray for a speedy recovery. I love you @teresagiudice."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Giudice recently celebrated her engagement to fiancé Luis Ruelas after over a year of dating. "Real Housewives of New Jersey" fans first met Ruelas during the Season 11 finale in May 2021.

According to People magazine, Ruelas, 46, popped the question in October in Greece.

The couple began dating in July 2020 after the reality TV star split from longtime husband Joe Giudice in 2019.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The former couple finalized their divorce in September, eight months after announcing they would be ending their marriage after 20 years together.

They continue to parent four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 18, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 13.