‘RHONJ’ star Teresa Giudice 'very shaken' by news of attack on judge's family: attorney

Embattled Bravo TV star Teresa Giudice is “very shaken” by the news that the son of the federal judge who sentenced her and her husband to prison was fatally shot and her husband wounded during a Sunday night attack at their New Jersey home, a spokesperson told Fox News.

One of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas’ highest-profile cases in recent years was the financial fraud case involving “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reality TV stars Teresa and Joe Giudice, whom Salas sentenced to prison for crimes including bankruptcy fraud and tax evasion. Salas staggered their sentences so that one of them could be available to take care of their four children.

In a statement provided to Fox News, James Leonard Jr., attorney for Teresa Giudice, called the news “absolutely devastating.”

“Teresa was very shaken by the news and was very emotional when she heard about it,” Leonard said. “She told me that she would be praying very heavily for Judge Salas and her family.”

Salas' husband, defense attorney Mark Anderl, and their son, 20-year-old Daniel Anderl, were shot at the family’s North Brunswick home around 5 p.m. Sunday after answering the door. The perpetrator is believed to have posed as a FedEx delivery person, officials said.

Mark, 63, is in critical condition. Daniel could not be saved.

Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn’t injured, an anonymous judiciary official told The Associated Press.

More recently, Salas has presided over an ongoing lawsuit brought by Deutsche Bank investors who claim the company made false and misleading statements about its anti-money laundering policies and failed to monitor “high-risk” customers including convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The FBI is one of the law enforcement agencies investigating the fatal shooting and are asking that anyone who believes they have information to call 1-973-792-3001.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.