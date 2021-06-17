Kelly Dodd blames ‘RHOC’ exit on Braunwyn Windham-Burke in explosive texts

Kelly Dodd places all the blame on reality TV rival Braunwyn Windham-Burke for their exit from "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

Dodd shared a series of explosive texts Thursday calling out her former co-star after Windham-Burke messaged her saying, "I hope you’re okay, I know we’ve been through hell and back but I’m here."

"This was your fault," the disgruntled Dodd, 45, told Windham-Burke, 43, in the series of texts that she herself leaked on Instagram. "We’d still be on the show if you didn’t make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political ‘woke’ BS.'"

She added, "Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn’t help either."

In a statement to Page Six, Windham-Burke didn’t deny that the text conversation with Dodd happened but did note "the part of the text she so graciously cut out ‘I wish you nothing but the best and hope you have a beautiful life.’"

"Only Kelly Dodd would post screenshots of her own texts that make her look wildly immature," Windham-Burke told the New York Post. "I guess that’s what being bitter is like, and I tried to empathize with her, as you can see," she added. "I’m a big believer in growing and changing, and second chances (or in this case 10th or 11th chance). At the end of the day, it’s just a tv show and we are still neighbors."

During the most recent season of the show, Windham-Burke revealed to fans that she was a recovering alcoholic and spoke on the reunion about coming out as gay in December 2020 after filming wrapped.

Windham-Burke, who has seven kids with husband Sean Windham-Burke, denied Dodd’s accusations in the text exchange that she created "phony storylines."

"Well I’m still sober and still gay, like I said if you ever want to talk I’m here," she told Dodd, according to the screenshots.

She also told Page Six that she "will never stop or be ashamed for standing up for communities who are hurting."

