'RHOBH' star Lisa Vanderpump stepping down from magazine to grieve brother's death

Lisa Vanderpump is stepping down from Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine to cope with her brother’s death.

“It is a bittersweet announcement but, after an incredibly fulfilling reign as Editor-in-Chief of Beverly Hills Lifestyle Magazine, I am stepping down and resigning my position,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared on Instagram on Thursday. “I have had a wonderful time helming the creative aspects of this magazine, and I am so proud of the issues we have produced but, due to the turns my life has taken and the complicated tempest that is life, I no longer feel that I can dedicate the time to it that it needs.”

Her rep told Page Six on Friday that the passing of her brother this year has been very emotional for her. Mark Vanderpump, 59, died of a suspected drug overdose at his home in April. She mourned his loss on social media just days later.

Now, she is focusing on her family and has spent time with brother’s sons, who “brought light into [her] life” as a birthday surprise for her last month.

Vanderpump, 58, was named editor-in-chief of the luxury publication in 2017. Her daughter, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo, was named the magazine’s executive editor.

It is unknown if Sabo, 32, will remain in her role.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.