Retired DA fights subpoena in $750M lawsuit brought by JonBenét Ramsey’s brother

A former Colorado district attorney -- who has been retired since 2001 -- is fighting a subpoena in a $750 million defamation lawsuit filed against CBS by JonBenét Ramsey’s brother.

The Daily Camera reported that a lawyer for former Boulder County District Attorney Alex Hunter who was in office during the first four years of the Ramsey investigation argued the subpoena is an “annoyance” that would interfere with the 81-year-old’s annual relocation to Hawaii.

Lawyers for CBS are seeking a deposition and documents from Hunter after Burke Ramsey sued in December 2016, saying his reputation was ruined after a television series suggested he killed his 6-year-old sister.

The beauty pageant star was found dead in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder in December 1996. A prosecutor cleared her parents and brother.

The lawsuit says CBS and its featured experts set out to conduct a "sham reinvestigation" of the murder with "the preconceived the story line" that Ramsey killed his sister and conspired with his parents to cover it up.

"The accusation that Burke Ramsey killed his sister was based on a compilation of lies, half-truths, manufactured information, and the intentional omission and avoidance of truthful information about the murder of JonBenét Ramsey," the lawsuit says.

The CBS special looked into theories that Burke Ramsey possibly could have killed his sister -- accusations he claimed were entirely false. He was 9 at the time of JonBenet's death.

